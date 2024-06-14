Northside Hospital’s newest medical office building, Northside Medical Buford, has opened! This 100,000-square-foot facility, located at 2800 Buford Drive between Coolray Field and the Mall of Georgia, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 16.

Northside Medical Buford brings a comprehensive range of healthcare services to the rapidly growing area of northern Gwinnett County. Some practices have already opened, with more set to launch in the coming months. These include outpatient imaging, primary care, cardiology, cardiac diagnostic services, and an ambulatory surgery center focused on total joint replacements. A full-service cardiac diagnostic center from the Northside Hospital Heart Institute will open in the fall, with a Health Choice Urgent Care practice expected in early 2025.

“It has always been, and will continue to be, Northside’s goal to come alongside the residents of Gwinnett County by providing care closer to home; state-of-the-art facilities, technology and services; premier physicians; and compassionate and high-quality, skilled care,” said Debbie Bilbro, CEO of Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Northside Hospital Duluth.

This was the second time Northside cut the ribbon on a new medical office building, after the opening of Northside Medical Snellville last fall.

“This MOB is part of Northside’s strategy to bring care closer to home,” Bilbro said, “like our Snellville MOB and our Braselton MOB that will be opening soon — and believe it or not, we have other MOB locations that we are considering.”

Charlie Dickhaus, Senior Vice President at Realty Trust Group, reflected on the journey to this opening. “Northside began scouting locations for a medical office building in the Buford area in 2019. The purchase of the property was completed during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. What I will always remember about the project is Northside’s vision and resolve to stand tall even during some of the most challenging times of the pandemic, and to continue to execute on strategy, keeping community needs first.”

