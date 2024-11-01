Sometimes, the best heroes come with a hammer and a nail. When you’re desperate to find a fix for that leak, Accent Roofing Service is the company you’ll want to call. They’ve got the experience and expertise to fix and breathe new life into your home’s look. Serving Gwinnett and Athens for over 30 years, Accent Roofing hammers pride into every shingle.

The best thing about Accent Roofing is that they get it done right the first time. Holding the highest level of GAF certification, these Master Elite roofers install Golden Pledge and Silver Pledge roofs. These kinds of roofs come with manufacturer-backed warranties for defects, algae, and wind. On top of that, Accent Roofing Service also offers a lifetime warranty, providing a sturdy roof over your head for 50 years.

Their warranties extend to their roof repairs as well, ranging between one to three years. Both family and veteran-owned, Accent Roofing supports its veteran clients by offering a $250 rebate to those who install a qualifying GAF roofing system and Extended Warranty. And through their partnership with Mosaic, Accent Roofing offers affordable financing for all its clients. From low monthly payments to up to 18 months same as cash, Accent Roofing Service ensures that a new roof won’t break the bank.

On a mission to provide the best roof and client experience possible, these roofers take a hands-on, personal approach to every project. Accent Roofing’s superior craftsmanship and knack for client satisfaction has garnered the company rewards and recognition. They’ve won the coveted Angi’s Super Service Award thirteen years in a row and Best of Gwinnett ten times in a row (2014-2024). Your neighbors are probably turning their heads at your new Accent Roofing project, too, so enjoy being the envy of the neighborhood.

These full-service roofers specialize in commercial and residential repair, providing quality that’s set to last. From emergency roof repair to ridge vents and roof gutters, the professionals at Accent Roofing Service do it all. In addition to providing asphalt shingles, since 1989 Accent Roofing has also brought metal roofs to the worksite. This kind of material has an enduring durability, plus nothing beats the pitter patter of raindrops hitting metal.

If an unexpected rainstorm rolls in during an Accent Roofing installation, this company’s insurance saves you stress. Alternatively, using uninsured roofing companies comes with a big risk. Unlike the mindful Accent Roofing team, uninsured companies can cause significant damage to your interior and belongings if they fail to cover your exposed roof. Even worse, one wrong slip could mean thousands in legal fees.

But with Accent Roofing Service, safety is paramount. Their on-site project managers oversee that every job exceeds expectations, and when the job is done, you can trust them to sweep up the shingles. Whether it’s protecting homes from the elements or enhancing the beauty and value of properties, Accent Roofing Service ensures that each project stands as a testament to their passion and expertise.