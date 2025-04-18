Turns Out, The Best Homes Start with the Best Furniture

Great furniture does more than fill a space—it transforms it. And if anyone knows how to turn a house into a home with style, function, and comfort, it’s BOVA Contemporary Furniture. That’s exactly why customers have once again voted them as a Best of Gwinnett Award winner, hosted by GuideToGwinnett.com.



This marks their eighth consecutive win, proving that people don’t just shop at BOVA—they trust it. With a hand-picked selection of sleek, modern furniture, they help homeowners ditch the clunky, outdated, and just plain uncomfortable in favor of thoughtfully designed pieces that look incredible and feel even better. From living rooms built for gathering to bedrooms made for unwinding, BOVA offers quality pieces that bring style and function together seamlessly.



Winning Best of Gwinnett isn’t just about selling furniture—it’s about solving a problem. BOVA makes it easy to upgrade your space with furniture that fits your life. No guesswork, no regrets—just rooms that work beautifully and make you wonder why you didn’t switch things up sooner. So if your space is ready for an upgrade, consider this your sign—BOVA Contemporary Furniture is where great design meets real life.

Contact

Phone: 678.235.9213

Address: 6460 Dawson Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093

Email: atlanta@bovafurniture.com

Website: www.bovafurniture.com