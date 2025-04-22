Tacos, Tacos, Tacos! Top Spots in Gwinnett

With Cinco de Mayo around the corner, Gwinnett’s taco joints are gearing up to bring the heat—literally and figuratively. But here’s the thing: you don’t need a holiday (or even a Tuesday) to chase down a good taco. In a county this diverse, the taco scene is as stacked as a well-packed tortilla. Whether you’re into birria that drips or barbacoa that melts, it’s time to branch out from your usual spot and explore what the local taquerías are really serving up.

This isn’t a list of chains or overhyped “street tacos” with more garnish than flavor. These are real-deal spots earning their rep one tortilla at a time. Hand-pressed masa? Check. Salsas that slap? You know it. Here’s where to start your flavor tour—all Gwinnett, no filler!

Off The Rails Mexican Cantina (Buford)

Housed in a renovated historic building in downtown Buford, Off the Rails blends scratch-made Mexican eats with real personality. Try the Carnitas Tacos or their fan-favorite Cowboy Queso—and don’t sleep on the house margaritas. The ambiance combines industrial chic with rustic charm, making it a unique dining experience.​

Taqueria Los Hermanos (Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Suwanee)

Family-owned and wildly consistent, Taqueria Los Hermanos was started by six brothers in 2000. This Gwinnett staple delivers carne asada tacos that never miss. The service feels like you’ve been coming there for years—even if it’s your first time.

La Mixteca Tamale House (Suwanee)

Sure, the tamales are incredible, but the tacos? Criminally underrated. Handmade tortillas, richly spiced meats, and sauces that feel like someone’s grandma still stirs the pot. Don’t miss their Tamale Bowl—a hearty combination that’s both satisfying and flavorful.

La Preferida Taco Truck (Duluth)

No Instagram. No gimmicks. Just real-deal street tacos from a truck that’s built a loyal following the old-fashioned way: flavor, and lots of it. Located on Pleasant Hill Rd, this spot is known for its authentic offerings and friendly service.

No Chains, No Shame—Just Flavor

When the tacos are this close to home, sticking to one spot just feels lazy. And with Cinco de Mayo coming in hot, consider this your sign to mix it up. Try something new. Order the thing you can’t pronounce. And if it drips down your arm? You’re doing it right.

Want more where that came from? Check out www.guidetogwinnett.com/food-drink to see the Gwinnett restaurants, trucks, and tamale masters turning everyday meals into flavor-packed events.