Gwinnett doesn’t exactly advertise itself as a manufacturing hotspot. No smokestacks, no billboards shouting about tractors or fiber optics. But if you peeled back the walls of half the industrial parks across the county, you’d find multimillion-dollar facilities turning out some of the most advanced equipment in the world. Quietly. Efficiently. And at a scale that might surprise you.

It’s easy to miss, because the stuff made here isn’t flashy—it’s functional. But it matters. Tractors that help farmers run smarter and grow more. Fiber cables that keep your video calls crisp and your streaming smooth. HVAC systems that make hospitals safer and workplaces tolerable. Power tools that don’t flinch when the job gets messy. These aren’t side hustles or satellite operations—they’re the real deal. And they’re putting Gwinnett on the map in ways that have nothing to do with retail or real estate.

Tractors, Tools, and Terabytes

Let’s talk specifics!

AGCO Corporation in Duluth makes some of the world’s most advanced tractors and ag equipment. Their precision farming tech ships to 140+ countries, and the Duluth site supports product strategy, marketing, engineering, and training facilities—not just sales.

makes some of the world’s most advanced tractors and ag equipment. Their precision farming tech ships to 140+ countries, and the Duluth site supports product strategy, marketing, engineering, and training facilities—not just sales. OFS in Norcross manufactures fiber optic cable that powers networks for AT&T, Comcast, Google Fiber—you name it. Their 1.1 million square foot facility is one of the largest fiber optic plants in the Southeast.

manufactures fiber optic cable that powers networks for AT&T, Comcast, Google Fiber—you name it. Their 1.1 million square foot facility is one of the largest fiber optic plants in the Southeast. Price Industries in Suwanee produces HVAC systems used in hospitals, airports, and commercial buildings across North America. The Suwanee campus includes their U.S. headquarters, a dedicated engineering center, and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

produces HVAC systems used in hospitals, airports, and commercial buildings across North America. The Suwanee campus includes their U.S. headquarters, a dedicated engineering center, and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Makita has a plant in Buford producing battery-powered tools used by contractors coast-to-coast. A $50 million expansion launched in 2021 is increasing production and adding jobs in the area.

Did you know that Gwinnett’s manufacturing sector includes 400+ companies and supports over 23,000 jobs, according to the Georgia Department of Labor? So yeah—this isn’t niche. It’s industrial strength.

The Blueprint for Growth

Why Gwinnett? Talent, location, and infrastructure. Local schools like Gwinnett Tech and Georgia Gwinnett College are feeding a skilled workforce straight into the pipeline. Proximity to major highways, rail, and the world’s busiest airport means manufacturers can ship anywhere—fast. And with support from local leadership, companies aren’t just sticking around—they’re expanding.

This isn’t just about what’s built here. It’s about what that building creates: jobs, opportunity, momentum. And in Gwinnett, that momentum’s only picking up speed.

The Not-So-Quiet Powerhouse

From tractor tech to fiber optics, Gwinnett’s manufacturing scene isn’t just humming—it’s scaling. These companies aren’t chasing headlines; they’re building the tools, systems, and infrastructure that keep the modern world running. Want to see who’s behind the curtain—and who’s hiring? Head to www.guidetogwinnett.com/office-security-information-technologies and find out!