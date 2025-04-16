Oh, the Places You’ll Work!

Ever sat through a Snellville stoplight and thought, Where are all these people even going? Turns out, a huge number of them are heading to the same spots—schools, hospitals, government offices, and checkout lines across Gwinnett.



Together, Gwinnett’s top employers support over 60,000 jobs—that’s 1 in 10 workers in the county! The impact goes way beyond paychecks. They might seem like everyday places, but these companies shape how the county grows—what gets built, where traffic flows, and which neighborhoods thrive. If you want to understand where Gwinnett’s headed, this list is a good place to start!



The District That Runs Like a City

Let’s start with the heavy hitter: Gwinnett County Public Schools. With nearly 30,000 employees, it’s by far the county’s largest employer—and one of the biggest school systems in the country. It takes a massive team to support more than 182,000 students across 142 campuses, and that includes way more than just teachers. Think tech support, transportation, nutrition, HR, security… it’s a full-blown operation. It even landed on Forbes’ Best Employers list, thanks to strong benefits and a focus on building a workplace people want to stay in!

Who Else Keeps Gwinnett Moving?

You’ll recognize the names—because chances are, you’ve interacted with them this week: