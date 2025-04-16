Oh, the Places You’ll Work!

Ever sat through a Snellville stoplight and thought, Where are all these people even going? Turns out, a huge number of them are heading to the same spots—schools, hospitals, government offices, and checkout lines across Gwinnett.
Together, Gwinnett’s top employers support over 60,000 jobs—that’s 1 in 10 workers in the county! The impact goes way beyond paychecks. They might seem like everyday places, but these companies shape how the county grows—what gets built, where traffic flows, and which neighborhoods thrive. If you want to understand where Gwinnett’s headed, this list is a good place to start!
The District That Runs Like a City
Let’s start with the heavy hitter: Gwinnett County Public Schools. With nearly 30,000 employees, it’s by far the county’s largest employer—and one of the biggest school systems in the country. It takes a massive team to support more than 182,000 students across 142 campuses, and that includes way more than just teachers. Think tech support, transportation, nutrition, HR, security… it’s a full-blown operation. It even landed on Forbes’ Best Employers list, thanks to strong benefits and a focus on building a workplace people want to stay in!
Who Else Keeps Gwinnett Moving?
You’ll recognize the names—because chances are, you’ve interacted with them this week:
- Publix: More than 6,300 people work at Gwinnett’s stores, warehouses, and distribution centers.
- County government: From building permits to public safety, 6,100+ jobs live here.
- Northside Hospital: Healthcare continues to grow fast, and Northside is at the center of it.
- Walmart, Kroger, and Home Depot: Retail may be routine, but it’s still a major job engine.
- Primerica: Based in Duluth, this financial firm brings national reach and local impact.
More Than Just a Paycheck
Big employers keep the economy running, sure. But they also help shape what Gwinnett becomes.
Just look at GCPS! Families want to live near schools like Brookwood and Peachtree Ridge, and housing developers pay attention. More students mean more routes, more staff, and more investment in the surrounding community.
It’s a similar story in healthcare. Around Northside Gwinnett, Duluth Highway has become a magnet for medical offices, urgent cares, and wellness businesses serving both staff and patients. You don’t need to be an economist to spot the pattern—when jobs move in, everything else tends to follow.
Thinking About Your Next Move?
If you’re thinking about a career move, there’s a lot happening right now! GCPS is hiring for 250+ teaching and 100+ support roles, with a job fair set for April 29 at Discovery High. And with summer around the corner, retail and restaurant hiring is picking up too. Might be time to dust off that resume.
Ready to See Who’s Hiring?
In Gwinnett, work doesn’t just pay the bills—it helps shape the community you call home.
Curious about who’s hiring and where the growth is happening?
Explore top local employers in our industry listings, like www.guidetogwinnett.com/office-security-information-technologies, www.guidetogwinnett.com/churches-charities-community-organizations, www.guidetogwinnett.com/education-childcare, and www.guidetogwinnett.com/health-medical.