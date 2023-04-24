

Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast: Car Shows & Free Comic Book Day!



Join our guests, Lindsay and Milo, as we discuss two exciting events coming up in Lawrenceville: a car show in the Depot district and Free Comic Book Day on the city square.

The car show is not just for motorheads, but for anyone who appreciates the diverse culture of automobiles. There will be classic American muscle cars, tuner cars, European cars, and even low riders. The event is in partnership with Beyond the Ribbon, a nonprofit that provides resources for families experiencing cancer. The car show will be a mini-cultural festival with food from around the world, different music genres, and activities for kids.

Free Comic Book Day is another event to look forward to, especially for fans of comic book culture. It’s a mini Comic-Con with interactive workshops, performances, podcast recordings, and tons of comics to choose from. This year, the event will feature a cosplay contest with prizes for novice, journeymen, and master level cosplayers. Both events are designed to be multi-generational and welcoming to everyone. Whether you are a family with kids, a group of friends, or just looking for a stress break, the events promise to have something for everyone.

