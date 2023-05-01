When a serious wreck or work injury happens, most people don’t know who to call or what their rights are. The insurance company tries to take advantage of the situation by telling the injured victim “You don’t need a lawyer” or “This quick check is a fair settlement.”

Our best advice we can offer as attorneys to anyone hurt through no fault of their own: do not sign anything until you speak with a personal injury lawyer. Insurance companies are interested in profit above all else. Injuries cost them money and their adjusters are trained to do everything they can to reduce claims, which is always at the victim’s expense.

Attorney Gary Martin Hays understands how insurance companies work because he began his career defending them. Once he understood their tactics, he switched to representing victims hurt in auto accidents, work accidents, or due to negligent security.

“I’ve seen what the insurance companies will try to get away with when it comes to taking advantage of people who have been hurt,” Attorney Hays said. “Some of these injured victims were already struggling before their incident. Now they can’t work, they’re getting thousands of dollars of medical bills in the mail, and they may be facing a reduced quality of life.”

With more than 30 years of legal experience battling the insurance company, Attorney Hays and his team know how to get accident victims the full amount of compensation they deserve.

MORE THAN $1 BILLION RECOVERED

Attorney Hays and his firm represent victims injured or killed due to auto accidents, large truck accidents, work accidents, and inadequate security. To that end, they have successfully negotiated well over $1 billion for their clients.

“We understand all of the legal, emotional, and physical issues that arise in personal injury claims, which means we can help our client’s focus on a complete recovery,” he said.

The road to recovery is often complicated, usually because the insurance company is dragging its heels or trying to throw in bureaucratic curve balls. These tactics can wear down a person’s determination to see their case through to the end, which is why having an experienced attorney in one’s corner is so important.

THE EXPERIENCE YOU NEED:

Super Lawyer – Attorney Gary Martin Hays was selected a Super Lawyer nearly a decade ago and continues to live up to the high standards that come with it. This is one of the highest recognitions for attorneys as you must be nominated and voted for the award by other attorneys.

They Wrote the Book on Injury Law in GA – Attorney Hays and firm partner Attorney Sarah R. Jett have co-authored multiple books detailing how Georgia law handles wrongful death, personal injury, workers' compensation, premises liability, and other claims caused by negligence. They also cover the secrets the insurance companies don't want people to know when it comes to their rights under the law.

Free Consultations – Most people worry talking to a lawyer will cost an exorbitant amount of money, but the Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays & Associates is different. The firm offers a "Zero-Fee Guarantee" to clients, which means you don't pay them if they don't win your case.

SERVING GWINNETT COUNTY AND BEYOND

The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays & Associates was formed in Gwinnett County in April 1993. Since then, they have expanded to several other locations around the Metro Atlanta area.

Main Office

3098 Breckinridge Blvd

Duluth, GA 30096

Other Offices

75 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Suite 101

Atlanta, GA 30308

5640 Old National Hwy

College Park, GA 30349

2372 Austell Rd SW

Marietta, GA 30008

6830 Main St

Lithonia, GA 30058

1000 Peek St NW

Conyers, GA 30012

431 Green St

Gainesville, GA 30501