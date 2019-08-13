Celebrate National Rum Day This Friday

Happy National Rum Day from Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta!

Sip up the festivities with a handcrafted “Blackberry Rum Punch.” This specialty cocktail packs a punch of rum, muddled with simple syrup, lime juice, mint, and blackberries, it is then shaken with ice and cranberry juice and topped with your choice of blackberries, mint or edible flower. Try this specialty rum cocktail at ArtBar, handcrafted to celebrate this tasty holiday.

Don’t forget the full summer cocktail list at ArtBar including the Formula 70, Lillet Strawberry Cucumber Spritzer, Fiddler Smash, Water Lilies, Georgia Mule, Iced Team & Peach Julep and other cocktails along with local draft beers, wine, and top-shelf spirits. Visit ArtBar in Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta and taste what their bartenders can mix up for you!

For more information about ArtBar and Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta, visit their page on our Guide to Gwinnett.