Subscribe

Connect with us

Home Business Get Your Dream House with the Derogatis Team

Get Your Dream House with the Derogatis Team

When looking for your dream house, who says you have to miss out on the things that matter most? The DeRogatis Team – Keller Williams Realty doesn’t believe you have to.

Keller Williams Realty takes a different approach to real estate, one that is built on personal touches, win-win deals and positive results. 

Stacy & Pat DeRogatis utilizes the latest technologies, market research, and business strategies to exceed your expectations. More importantly, they listen and find solutions that are tailored to you.

Previous articleCelebrate National Rum Day This Friday
Next articleGateway85 Celebrates the Completion of the Beaver Ruin Midblock Crossing
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Gwinnett Magazine
MORE STORIES

Round of Applause for Aurora Theatre’s New Leadership

Lazy Dog Comes to Peachtree Corners and it looks DELISH

‘Integrity, Positivity, and Humility’ – Meet the Buford City Schools Superintendent