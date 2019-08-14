Get Your Dream House with the Derogatis Team

When looking for your dream house, who says you have to miss out on the things that matter most? The DeRogatis Team – Keller Williams Realty doesn’t believe you have to.

Keller Williams Realty takes a different approach to real estate, one that is built on personal touches, win-win deals and positive results.

Stacy & Pat DeRogatis utilizes the latest technologies, market research, and business strategies to exceed your expectations. More importantly, they listen and find solutions that are tailored to you.