The Gwinnett Chamber’s Button Down Dash

Close to 1,000 Gwinnettians raced to the finish line at the Gwinnett Chamber’s 8th annual Button Down Dash 5K/10K on Saturday, August 10.

Primerica at the Button Down Dash. Photo by Roscoe Myrick.

Individuals, families, and businesses alike (and even some mascots!) joined in on the fun, racing to become the healthiest community in Georgia.

With just over 980 runners, the race was a competitive one. The top three finishers for the 5K finished within 30 seconds of each other, with Charles Mathews taking 1st with a time of 20:00. Megha Singh, who finished 1st among all women, came in 2nd overall with a time of 20:21.

Over 100 runners participated in the 10K, with Seongeun Yu finishing 1st overall with a total of 39:14, and Lauren Bach finishing first among women with a time of 45:45.

The race was a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning.

View Button Down Dash’s complete list of runners here.

Photos by Roscoe Myrick.