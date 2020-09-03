Celebrate National Yoga Month in the Park

September is National Yoga Month and all month long Live Healthy Gwinnett will offer free Yoga in the Park. The events are for Gwinnett County residents of all ages and skill levels! Certified Instructors from some of the best Gwinnett studios will be there to help facilitate the sessions, so you can enjoy nature and celebrate the health benefits of yoga and meditation.

Every session is free and all skill levels are welcome. Participants should bring a mat, towel, and water bottle.

Get ready to mark your calendars, because we have all the dates and locations for you below!

Sundays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Vines Park in Loganville

Tuesdays, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Duncan Creek Park in Dacula

Tuesdays, Sept. 15 and 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill

Wednesdays, Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at George Pierce Park in Suwanee

Thursdays, Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Club Drive Park in Lawrenceville

Saturdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Lenora Park Community Garden in Snellville

Saturdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Little Mulberry Park in Dacula

Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Isaac Adair House in Lawrenceville

“The physical benefits of yoga include reduced chronic pain, lower heart rate and blood pressure, improved flexibility, better body alignment, and increased breathing capacity,” said Carion Marcelin, Coordinator for Live Healthy Gwinnett. “The mental benefits of yoga and meditation are mental clarity and calmness, decreased stress, relaxation of the mind, and improved concentration.”

Live Healthy Gwinnett is holding the sessions in partnership with certified instructors from Ebb & Flow Yoga Surf Studio, The Spirit Mamma, Yoga In Daily Life-Buford, Performance Power Yoga, Flip Your Dog Yoga Center and Just Fitness 4U 24/7 Lilburn. For more information, call 770-822-3197 or visit www.LiveHealthyGwinnett.com.