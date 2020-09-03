Drive-thru, but Healthy & Local!

As we all know, the current pandemic has made it tricky to continue participating in

some of our favorite community activities. That’s why Norcross Community Market

decided to switch from their usual open farmers market to a drive-thru service!



There are so many benefits to eating local. It’s more sustainable because it cuts down

on transportation emissions, it supports small businesses that may be challenged

currently, and it’s exciting to know exactly where the food comes from. Plus, the food is

delicious! And now it’s more convenient than ever in Gwinnett.



Norcross Community Market offers a vast range of produce, baked goods, beverages,

and artisan items from 20 different Gwinnett-based vendors. There are hundreds of

items to choose from on their website, from made-from-scratch pastries to herb-infused

olive oils to King of Pops popsicles!



Want to pick up your own local goods for the family? Each week, you can submit your

order online at any point from Sunday through Thursday and the order will be ready for

grab-n-go on Saturday morning! The drive-thru pick up is located at Norcross City Hall

where volunteers will place the order directly in the trunk of your car to ensure safety

and social distancing.



Norcross Community Market strives to keep local food affordable and accommodate all

families. They are one of only two farmers markets in Gwinnett County that accepts

SNAP payments. SNAP payments are accepted and doubled on all qualifying

purchases at the market.



They are also committed to advancing sustainability in Norcross. They gain community

credits toward the City of Norcross’s continued certification as a Green Community

through the Atlanta Regional Commission. Norcross Community Market is also part of

Sustainable Norcross, Inc., which engages the local community through education and

outreach about environmental issues and conservation initiatives.

Norcross Community Market’s mission is to build community through local food,

sustainability, and accessibility, so they’re committed to continuing their work despite

this year’s setbacks.



Find more information and order online at norcrosscommunitymarket.com.