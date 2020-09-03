Drive-thru, but Healthy & Local!

As we all know, the current pandemic has made it tricky to continue participating in
some of our favorite community activities. That’s why Norcross Community Market
decided to switch from their usual open farmers market to a drive-thru service!
There are so many benefits to eating local. It’s more sustainable because it cuts down
on transportation emissions, it supports small businesses that may be challenged
currently, and it’s exciting to know exactly where the food comes from. Plus, the food is
delicious! And now it’s more convenient than ever in Gwinnett.
Norcross Community Market offers a vast range of produce, baked goods, beverages,
and artisan items from 20 different Gwinnett-based vendors. There are hundreds of
items to choose from on their website, from made-from-scratch pastries to herb-infused
olive oils to King of Pops popsicles!
Want to pick up your own local goods for the family? Each week, you can submit your
order online at any point from Sunday through Thursday and the order will be ready for
grab-n-go on Saturday morning! The drive-thru pick up is located at Norcross City Hall
where volunteers will place the order directly in the trunk of your car to ensure safety
and social distancing.
Norcross Community Market strives to keep local food affordable and accommodate all
families. They are one of only two farmers markets in Gwinnett County that accepts
SNAP payments. SNAP payments are accepted and doubled on all qualifying
purchases at the market.
They are also committed to advancing sustainability in Norcross. They gain community
credits toward the City of Norcross’s continued certification as a Green Community
through the Atlanta Regional Commission. Norcross Community Market is also part of
Sustainable Norcross, Inc., which engages the local community through education and
outreach about environmental issues and conservation initiatives.
Norcross Community Market’s mission is to build community through local food,
sustainability, and accessibility, so they’re committed to continuing their work despite
this year’s setbacks.
Find more information and order online at norcrosscommunitymarket.com.