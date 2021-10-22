Celebrate Small Business Success with the Gwinnett Chamber!

They’re the true innovators who contribute so much to our community. They’re the risk-takers who lift others up while pursuing their dreams. Small business owners have done so much to create fresh opportunities, lead others toward new paths of success and make Gwinnett the vibrant economic hub it is today. That’s why it’s so important to give back to these emerging entrepreneurs and show our appreciation for their hard work!

The Gwinnett Chamber is proud to host their upcoming 2021 Small Business Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Presented by Regions, the event will recognize Gwinnett’s best and brightest small business owners and celebrate entrepreneurial excellence in a variety of categories. Ready to get involved? Sign up to attend the greatest small business event of 2021, learn how you can enhance your exposure while supporting small business and check out this year’s finalists!

Gwinnett Chamber 2021 Small Business Awards

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Gas South Convention Center

6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy

Duluth, GA 30097

Congratulations to the finalists!

Community Contributor Award

• Auditory-Verbal Center

• Green Financial Resources

• GUIDE

• Gwinnett Chatt Outreach

• Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter

• Just People

• Preface Project

• Rainbow Village

• Snellville Performing Arts

• Spectrum Autism Support Group

Culture Creator Award

• About Face Skin Care

• Corporate Environments of Georgia

• Fairway Flooring

• Holtkamp Heating & Air Conditioning

• Mighty 8th Media

• Nidec Elesys Americas Corp.

• Porter Steel

• Strategies Group

• Takedown

• The Edge Agency

Emerging Entrepreneur

• Charbel Aoun – Georgia First Generation Foundation

• Israel Brown – ESSAYON Progress Management

• Clayton Cain – Cain Injury Law

• Anthony Chen – Lighthouse Financial Network

• Ashim Gupta – Future Biologics

• Freddie Hart – Frhart2 Enterprises

• HollyAnne Knight – String & Story

• Gabrielle Mills – Sourced.

• Muhammed Sokhna – Black Star Resumes

• Marzena Trawinski – Main Street Realty Group

Founder Award

• Kimberly Ajy – R2T

• Ray Bitzel – CartFuze

• Dean Collins – Axis Companies

• Terry Fox – Fox Building Company

• Kirk Halpern – Farmers & Fisherman Purveyors

• Raymer Sale, Jr. – E2E Resources

• David Snell – E.R. Snell Contractor

• Sidney Theus – American Painting and Renovations

• D. Williams – Crane Consulting Firm

• Louis Young – Columbia Engineering & Services

Launch Award

• 360 Pest & Food Safety Consulting

• ARCpoint Labs

• Cherrelle Kreations

• Davis Business Coaching

• Fetch! Pet Care

• First Class Eye Care

• Get It POPin Balloon Decor

• Rapid DOT & Drug Testing

• RudHil Companies

• Uncle Jack’s Meat House – Peachtree Corners

Minority-Owned/Women-Owned Small Business Award

• Black Girl Magic Properties

• Cachet Corporate Gift Services

• Camp Bow Wow Lawrenceville

• Canine Pet Rescue

• Code Ninjas Snellville

• DKS Esthetics

• Georgia Knights Prep Academy

• Seven Oaks Academy

• The Cottage Adult Day Services

• The Mauldin Group

Small Business Award – 0-5 Employees

• Cartridge World – Lawrenceville

• Century 21® Connect Realty

• Cornerstone Communications Group

• Empower With Words College Prep

• Freeland Painting

• Hughes Media

• Jamey Toney Financial Services

• Reformation Productions

• The Style Educator

• Trinity Staffing & Career Resources

Small Business Award – 6-24 Employees

• Dynasty Jewelry & Loan

• ETS Solutions

• Frenik Marketing Group

• HR Partners

• IntegriCom

• Marbury Creative Group

• Preferred Roofing Supply

• Tours Limited

• Virguez Law

• Wages & Sons Funeral Home

Small Business Award – 25+ Employees

• ARK Temporary Staffing

• Corners Outreach

• CROFT & Associates

• Cumberland Landscape Group

• NEMA

• Paradigm Security Services

• PDI

• Peachtree Awnings

• SESCO Lighting

• SMG Insurance

Support System Award

• Business RadioX – Gwinnett Studio

• CCS: Marketing & Technology

• Eclipse Networks

• Launch Pointe at Gwinnett Technical College

• Oconee State Bank

• Renasant Bank

• The Strategic Hub

• TJS Deemer Dana

• Trinity Press

• TwoRivers ITAD Solutions