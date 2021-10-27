Sink Your Teeth Into These Spooky Sweets & Terrifying Treats!

No tricks here this Halloween season, just dreadfully delicious treats! These festive homemade sweets are so simple and easy to make, even your kids can help out (whether they’re in costume or out of costume)! It’s the perfect activity to celebrate the spooky season, get in the Halloween spirit and have fun in the kitchen without making a total mess.

Bring these terribly tasty treats to that weekend Halloween party, snack on them as pre-trick-or-treating fuel or pass ‘em out to trick-or-treaters. You’ll have the whole neighborhood of monsters, goblins and ghouls howling with delight!

Homemade Crispy Rice Pumpkin Treats

To make these super cute pumpkin treats, you will need the following ingredients:

• 6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

• 10 oz mini marshmallows

• 3 tbsp salted butter

• 3 pretzel rods, end portions broken off into 2-inch pieces (making 6 pieces in total)

• Orange gel food coloring

• 6 mini green Airheads

• Nonstick cooking spray

How to make:

First, add your Rice Krispies cereal to a bowl and set aside. Next, melt butter in a nonstick medium saucepan or pot at medium-low heat. Add the mini marshmallows to the butter and stir until fully melted. Mix in orange gel food coloring until you reach your desired shade. Remove pan from heat and gently fold the cereal into the mixture until coated evenly. Let mixture cool slightly (cool enough for you to work with in your hands). After that, spray hands with nonstick cooking spray and begin shaping the treats into balls (they should be about the size of a baseball). Add one piece of pretzel rod at the top of the ball to resemble the stem. Place the pumpkins on a nonstick tray and set aside. Cut a leaf shape out of a green Airhead. Then, roll the remaining portion of the Airhead until it looks like a vine. Finally, attach the Airhead pieces to the pumpkin treat (as pictured) and repeat steps with remaining materials. Enjoy!

Creepy, Crunchy, Candy-Coated Pretzels

To make these simple ‘n easy candy-coated pretzels, you will need the following ingredients:

• Sprinkles (Halloween colors like orange, black, purple, green, etc.)

• 1 cup of candy melts (color of your choice)

• 1 bag of pretzel rods

More decorating ideas:

• Candy corn

• Candy eyes

• Green candy melts

How to make:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set to the side. Microwave the candy melts in a bowl for 30-second increments (carefully stirring in between) until smooth. Next, dip the pretzel in the chocolate about halfway. You can use a spoon to help smooth the chocolate evenly on the pretzel. Finally, decorate the dipped pretzels before the chocolate cools. You can do this with the sprinkles and toppings of your choice or by drizzling additional chocolate on top, then place the finished pretzel on the parchment paper to set. Enjoy!

Boo-tiful Marbled Halloween Bark

To make this frighteningly fun boo bark, you will need the following:

• Two 4-oz semi-sweet chocolate bars (chopped coarsely)

• Two 4-oz white chocolate bars (chopped coarsely)

• Festive toppings of your choice (ex: sprinkles, candy eyeballs, Halloween M&M’s, etc.)

How to make: