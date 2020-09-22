Central Gwinnett High School educator named History Teacher of the Year

Our very own Gwinnett County Public Schools educator earned the recognition as the state’s 2020 History Teacher of the Year! Congratulations to Kari Slaten, Central Gwinnett High School History Teacher!

Slaten holds a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Temple University and a master’s

degree in secondary social studies education from Nova Southeastern University.

This prestigious award is presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American History education. Every year a teacher from grades K-12 is selected from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Schools, and U.S. territories. This year the Institute and the Georgia Department of Labor selected Ms. Slaten as the winner for the state of Georgia.

Slaten explains her passion for teaching history, saying, “Current U.S. History students are the citizens and leaders of the future. It is imperative to make sure they

are going out into the world understanding the past, and how to be an engaged citizen

to help shape the future.”

You can’t get where you’re going without knowing where you’ve been – This principle seems to be true for Ms. Slaten’s class. When students leave her class, they have not only learned valuable information – they have become engaged and informed citizens.

Congratulations to Ms. Slaten! Thank you for all that you do!

Nominations for the 2021 History Teacher of the Year awards are now open.

Students, parents, colleagues, and supervisors may nominate K-12 teachers for the

award by visiting gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy. The deadline is March 31, 2021.