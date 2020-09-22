Peach State Federal Credit Union Donates $3,000 to Family Promise of Gwinnett County

Peach State Federal Credit Union has donated $3,000 to Family Promise of Gwinnett County to support their mission to end homelessness in Gwinnett. The organization connects local resources to help homeless children and their families regain their housing as well as their independence.

“Gwinnett County has the third highest total homeless population in the state of Georgia and more of our neighbors are experiencing homelessness than ever before in light of the pandemic,” said Carol Love, Executive Director for Family Promise. “This donation will help provide resources for our administrative headquarters so that the families and volunteers that we work with have a stable home base.”

The organization is part of the national Family Promise program and has helped stabilize more than 3,000 guests since 2003.

“Family Promise does important work for the residents of Gwinnett County and we are proud to support their efforts in our community,” remarked Marshall Boutwell, President/CEO of Peach State.

To learn more about how Family Promise of Gwinnett County is working to end homelessness one family at a time, please visit https://familypromisegwinnett.org/.