Challenging Minds. Shaping Hearts. Preparing Leaders.

Wesleyan School believes faith and intellect are great partners with each other. At Wesleyan, it’s not a matter of choosing faith or intellect, but rather using both to create the best possible education for your child. Our leadership and faculty work to provide students with an atmosphere that is challenging, reinforces the value of hard work, and emphasizes character and integrity above accomplishment. Wesleyan prepares students for each stage of life and provides them the opportunity to see all the possibilities that lie before them. Wesleyan’s school motto is JOY-Jesus, Others, Yourself, and every aspect of school life is oriented to reinforce this philosophy of putting Jesus first and others ahead of ourselves.

Wesleyan believes…

in education that is authentically Christ-centered AND academically rigorous.

in fostering humility AND valuing achievement.

in both accountability AND grace for students.

in training children to be independent AND fostering their development in an age-appropriate manner.

in parents who want their children to succeed AND allow them to grow through failure.

the challenges students face in the future will be solved by leaders of character AND intellect.

Wesleyan acknowledges that our approach to learning is conventional in some ways and completely transformative in other ways. Like all schools, we seek to hire great teachers, deploy an engaging curriculum, and inspire excellence. The Wesleyan faculty and administration believe that education can be authentically Christ-centered and academically rigorous. As dedicated educators and people of faith, faculty and staff find balance in both challenging and nurturing students. Wesleyan believes that age-appropriate development and growth includes the mind, body, and spirit. Because of our dynamic and changing world, we believe students need a biblical foundation for the courage to be curious and to have confidence when convicted. Students explore, question, and collaborate in small classes led by experienced, Christian educators that are committed to their craft.

In a college preparatory environment, Wesleyan students have access to a wide range of academic opportunities along with athletics, arts, service and other extracurricular activities. Wesleyan’s 85-acre campus provides state-of-the-art academic facilities along with on-campus practice space for athletics and arts.

Located just outside of I-285 in Peachtree Corners, at the start of the 2024-2025 school year 1,198 students enrolled in grades K-12. Wesleyan offers bus routes throughout the metro Atlanta area. Supervised care before school is included in the cost of tuition and after care is available (K-8) until 6 p.m. at an affordable rate.