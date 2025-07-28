Find your adventure at Young Harris College!

Nestled in the beautiful mountains of North Georgia, Young Harris College is a private liberal arts college, combining the academic pursuit of collegiate learning with the incredible landscape and vistas of the mountains. Founded in 1886 and historically affiliated with The United Methodist Church, Young Harris College educates, inspires and empowers students through an education that purposefully mingles the liberal arts and professional studies.

YHC has four academic divisions: Fine Arts; Humanities; Mathematics, Science and Technology; and Professional Studies. YHC offers 29 majors, and among the most popular are biology, business and public policy, psychology, and communication studies.

For those who have already graduated from college and are looking to further their education, we offer a Master of Arts in teaching, the College’s first graduate program. Designed to provide a pathway to secondary school teaching certification in Georgia, you can choose to become certified in English, history, mathematics, or biology.

We also offer dual enrollment for high school students in Georgia. Young Harris College offers the opportunity to take college courses for free. Students earn transferable college credits that also count as high school credits toward graduation.

Taking advantage of our idyllic location in north Georgia in the shadow of the state’s highest peak, Brasstown Bald, at 4,784 feet, Young Harris College has an active Outdoor Studies program. Not to mention, a planetarium and observatory. YHC offers an ideal opportunity to learn about and engage with the outdoors.

More than 1,300 students are enrolled in the College’s residential and Early College programs. With a student-faculty ratio of 11 to 1, students benefit from a one-on-one learning experience, where most professors know their students by their first name. YHC prepares students for what comes next—whether that is a career, graduate or professional school, public service, or any number of pathways.

When our students aren’t in the classroom, there are many opportunities to become involved in the campus community. The College is an active member of the NCAA Division II and a fierce competitor in the Coastal Carolina Conference. Many games take place on campus and always include a cheering student section.

The Campus Gate Art Gallery is open to students and community members and features professional artists as well as alumni and current students. The YHC band program hosts an annual high school honor band, weekly concerts, and student-led performances. With 40 student organizations to choose from, we’ve got a place for you.

For more information, visit yhc.edu.