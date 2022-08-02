Crusin’ For A Cause at Buford High School

Buford-based Classic Auto Rides car club. “CARS” is a nonprofit organization started in January 2021 as a charity to give back to the community. Many car clubs come together over their love of cars, but this group wanted to do more and make their events about giving back. If that kinda fuel doesn’t fill up your tank something is wrong with ya! Recent recipients in our community have been, North Gwinnett Co-Op, Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, Friends-U-Need, Gwinnett Veterans Resource Center and Whispering Angels Youth Ranch just to name a few. The list grows each month to keep local non-profit motors runnin’!

The car club has given over $60,000 to charities in surrounding areas last year alone! That’s a lot of high octane giving, and they’re not running short on horse power. The more the club’s membership goes up, the more they can give. Each month the car club gives $3500 dollars to a charity at their monthly cruise in events.



So, come on out to Buford High School for the next Classic Auto Rides, Cruise-In car show for charity event this Saturday August 6th! Enjoy the outstanding cars and creative car owners! Enjoy the music, food, raffles, its a great time for friends and family and the best part is that it’s all for charity!



For more check out: https://classicautoridesga.com