Library On The Move is going places!

Check out this video and see how the Gwinnett County Public Library is hitting the road and delivering the reads to communities all over the county!



“Our Youth Services team is making great use of our Library On The Move van this summer and fall! As we venture to our community parks and splash pads, families can check out books, sign up for library cards, and access programs and resources such as early literacy initiatives. We also use the van to visit disadvantaged communities whose members cannot get to the library, especially when gas prices are so high.”



Keep an eye out because the “Library On The Move” may be rolling through your neighborhood next!



Find our upcoming locations at gwinnettpl.org