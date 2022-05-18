Dance Like a Star with Sugarloaf Performing Arts!￼

Have you ever wanted to see your child on a stage, surrounded by lights and dancing to their heart’s content? Has your child ever expressed a desire to sharpen their skills and be seen by an audience that appreciates them? With so many choices, it can be hard to choose who to teach your child the powerful art of dancing, but Sugarloaf Performing Arts is here to make that choice simple.

Sugarloaf Performing Arts is an acclaimed Suwanee-based studio that takes a family-oriented approach to teaching your child various types of dance. They provide a safe, encouraging and positive environment so people of all ages can learn how to dance in a space that feels like home. Sugarloaf Performing Arts offer courses all year round for both boys and girls of all experience levels in ballet, modern, jazz, tumbling, hip hop and tap. As reflected in their mission statement, their experienced, caring instructors give personalized attention to every student and focus on the individual, ensuring that everyone can reach their highest potential.

Sugarloaf Performing Arts is not only committed to helping your child grow as a dancer but is also mindful of the other important facets of your child’s life like schoolwork. That’s why they boast a library with computers, Wi-Fi and plenty of comfortable space to focus and study. They understand that everyone leads a busy life, and sometimes people forget things, which is also why they keep a well-stocked boutique where they sell leotards, tights and other dance necessities.

Sugarloaf Performing Arts offers various programs to help your child strengthen their skills, hone their craft and have a blast all year round! Their annual summer intensives, camps and classes are the perfect way to try dance for their first time or sharpen their practice. They have summer programs in ballet, modern, pointe, contemporary, jazz, tumble and hip hop from beginner to pre-professional levels! Learn more about their 2022 Summer Programs here!

If you think your child could benefit from dance training with inspiring professionals who not only have the knowledge to teach but bring the care and attention to help your student thrive in all aspects of life, then get in touch with Sugarloaf Performing Arts today!

Sugarloaf Performing Arts

SugarloafPerformingArts.com

770-682-5333

office@sugarloafperformingarts.com

1070 Northbrook Parkway

Suwanee, GA 30024