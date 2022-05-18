Peggy Slappey Properties: Celebrating 40 Years in Business!

2022 has marked quite the milestone for Peggy Slappey Properties. Not only is it their seventh consecutive year winning Best of Gwinnett, but it’s their 40th year bringing exceptional service and making homebuying dreams come true in and around Gwinnett!

For the past four decades, the family-owned real estate agency with offices in Buford and Dacula has made a name for themselves delivering welcoming, comprehensive service, building lasting client relationships and offering in-depth knowledge of the Gwinnett market. It’s their goal to not only help you find the perfect property, deals and financing you’ve been dreaming of, but to earn your trust and exceed your expectations for years to come.

Peggy Slappey Properties’ extraordinary team of local real estate experts know all the ins and outs of the Gwinnett and Metro Atlanta real estate market and are proud to have seen the area’s remarkable growth for the past few decades. Whether you’re considering buying, selling or renting, they are ready to help you, offering genuine expertise, award-winning services and, of course, warm Southern hospitality.

Real estate is always changing, and today’s market can certainly be confusing, so rely on the real estate experts who are ready to guide, inform and advocate for you every step of the way. To learn more and get in touch with Peggy Slappey Properties, visit PSPOnline.com or call 770-271-5555 today!

