Date Night Just Got Interesting!

Let’s face it—there are only so many times you can make eyes over a bread basket before date night starts feeling more like a standing meeting than a spark. And while there’s nothing wrong with your favorite booth or go-to order, sometimes a little unpredictability is exactly what love needs.

This summer, Gwinnett couples are trading the usual dinner-and-a-movie routine for dates that spark real connection. Picture paint-splattered canvases, axes flying (safely) through the air, and side-by-side massages where words aren’t necessary. Whether you’re on your first date or celebrating your tenth anniversary, these local spots offer a fresh kind of chemistry—one you won’t find just by splitting a slice of cake.

Painting with a Twist – Lawrenceville

This is where love and lopsided sunsets meet! You’re not here to make fine art—you’re here to make memories! Preferably the kind that involve a little wine, a lot of laughter, and a canvas that only sort of looks like the sample. At Painting with a Twist, the vibe is casual, the mess is part of the fun, and nobody’s judging your trees.

BYOB (yes, really—just call to check what’s allowed before you pack your cooler)

You paint one half, they paint the other. Cute, right?

About $40 per person for a two-hour session!

Food’s allowed, just don’t get paint in your chips!

Sure, your sunset might be crooked—but your smiles will be perfectly in sync.

Axe Master Throwing – Sugar Hill & Buford

Turns out hurling a sharp object at a wall can be oddly romantic—especially when there’s a scoreboard involved! After all, the couple that throws together glows together! Axe Master Throwing brings the thrill with private lanes, projected targets, and “AxePerts” who’ll have you sticking bullseyes before your second beer.

Sugar Hill’s got 1-hour sessions starting at $29.99—plenty of time to find your aim.

Buford runs longer: 1.5 to 2 hours for $35–$40, depending how deep the rivalry goes.

Yes, there’s beer and wine at Buford—because throwing axes is thirsty work!

Private lanes, projected targets, and enough goofy photo ops to fill your camera roll.

You’ll either crush it or miss wildly—but that’s half the fun!

Total Health Spa – Buford

Sometimes the best date nights don’t involve conversation at all—just a quiet room, calming music, and a hot stone massage you didn’t have to plan. Honestly, doing nothing together might be the most underrated move of all.

$140 gets you and your partner an hour of no responsibilities and hot stones…

Want to stretch it out? Go for 90 minutes at $200!

Tucked away near the Mall of Georgia, between Kirkland’s and Which Wich.

Couples room available—just give them a call to book!

Shared silence can be seriously romantic, so give it a try!

Mix It Up, Make It Yours

Whether you’re into painting, throwing sharp objects, or simply zoning out together on a massage table, the best date nights are the ones that break the routine. And the good news? You don’t have to leave Gwinnett—or even change out of your comfy clothes—to make it happen.

Wanna keep the spark going? Check out more local favorites at www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment, www.guidetogwinnett.com/food-drink, and www.guidetogwinnett.com/personal-services!