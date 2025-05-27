Beauty & the Biz

Looking good isn’t cheap—but in Gwinnett, it’s more than just a personal investment. It’s big business. Georgia’s beauty and personal care industry continues to grow, and according to Statistica the market is projected to generate over $240 million in revenue in 2025. Here in Gwinnett, the beauty scene is thriving with award-winning salons, high-demand services, and an entrepreneurial spirit that runs deeper than skin.

What’s driving it? A mix of cultural diversity, loyal local followings, and shifting consumer habits. Clean beauty, sustainability, and self-care are no longer niche—they’re baseline expectations. And with online sales projected to make up nearly 30% of Georgia’s beauty revenue by 2025, local spots are innovating fast while staying rooted in the community.

More Than a Pretty Market

Every Georgian is expected to contribute about $65 in beauty-related spending this year—and while that might sound modest, it adds up fast. The market’s growing at about 3.4% annually, but what’s more interesting is how it’s growing:

Natural and organic products are in high demand, especially among Millennial and Gen Z shoppers!

Clean beauty, cruelty-free certification, and eco-packaging are becoming the new standard (testing on bunnies was once the norm—thankfully, more brands are choosing better!).

Even traditional services like brow shaping or blowouts are getting a wellness-forward twist.

It’s not just about looks anymore—it’s about values, transparency, and the experience itself! That shift is where Gwinnett’s best beauty businesses shine.

Elan Beauty Bar – Duluth

Founded by two lifelong friends, Elan Beauty Bar is built on 30+ years of combined experience and a shared commitment to top-notch service. From manicures and lash lifts to full-body waxing and semi-permanent makeup, it’s a one-stop shop for people who want to look good without the fuss.

Offers threading, lash extensions, brow tinting, waxing and nail services.

Known for meticulous work, fast bookings, and a welcoming vibe.

Popular for group appointments and girls’ day outs—because beauty is better with company!

With loyal clients and consistent demand, this beauty bar is a strong player in Gwinnett’s booming beauty economy!

Spa at Château Élan – Braselton

This North Georgia destination blends resort-level luxury with real wellness strategy—think antioxidant-rich facials, targeted massage therapy, and amenities designed for both unplugging and recharging.

Offers customized facials, massages, and full-body treatments using vine-based ingredients!

Includes steam rooms, resistance pool, sauna, tea bar, and fitness classes.

Couples’ packages feature wine-infused soaks, bubbly, and chocolate!

As part of one of the state’s top spa resorts, it brings serious economic impact—and plenty of reasons to make the drive!

Salon Greco – Suwanee

Known for blending European technique with modern wellness, Salon Greco is where beauty meets longevity. From advanced facials and alopecia treatments to custom cuts and color, this longtime local favorite puts education and client care at the center.

Offers hair, skin, and body services—including massage, scalp therapy, and extensions.

Team-based model ensures consistency and expert-level service across the board.

Specializes in holistic treatments that support long-term beauty and health!

It’s not just a salon—it’s a full-service approach to feeling your best, inside and out!

Gwinnett’s Glow-Up Is Just Getting Started

From first-time facials to long-time loyalty, Gwinnett’s beauty economy is thriving thanks to small businesses that treat clients like more than appointments. They’re building community, staying ahead of trends, and proving you don’t need a big-city zip code to run a high-impact beauty biz!

Want to see who else is shaping the scene? Check out www.guidetogwinnett.com/personal-services to meet the faces behind Gwinnett’s beauty industry glow-up!