Discipline, Leadership, Success—All in a Day’s Work

You know that moment when a kid finally realizes they can do something on their own—tie their shoes, ride a bike, conquer algebra? Multiply that by a hundred, and you’ve got the Riverside Prep experience. This isn’t just a school; it’s a proving ground where young men sharpen their minds, build resilience, and discover their full potential. And now, the community has spoken—Riverside Prep has been named a 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award winner on GuideToGwinnett.com, a testament to the impact it’s had on shaping tomorrow’s leaders.

For over a century, Riverside Prep has taken a military model of education and refined it into a dynamic system that does more than prepare students for college—it prepares them for life. Through academic excellence, leadership training, mentorship, and teamwork, cadets gain the tools to succeed in any challenge they take on. Whether it’s excelling in the classroom, leading their peers, or pushing their limits on the field, Riverside students learn what it means to stand tall, work hard, and lead with integrity.

This Best of Gwinnett Award isn’t just about a school—it’s about a community, a legacy, and the countless students who have walked through Riverside’s doors and walked out as stronger, smarter, and more confident men. If you’re looking for an environment where young men rise to the challenge, this might just be the place where it all begins.

Contact

Phone: 1-800-462-2338 or 770-532-6251

Address: 2001 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501

Website: www.riversideprep.org

Email: apply@riversideprep.org