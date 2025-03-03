MZ Weekday Preschool & Kindergarten Celebrates 50 years of Learning in 2025

Preschool is more than learning ABCs and sharing toys—it is about building the foundation for a lifetime of growth, curiosity, and joy. At Mount Zion Weekday Preschool and Kindergarten, they are building a Christ-centered focus on joyful learning. Their commitment to creating a meaningful, faith-based foundation for little learners has earned them a 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award, hosted at guidetogwinnett.com, thanks to votes from local parents who know a good thing when they see it.

Here’s why families love Mount Zion: their play-based curriculum blends academic skills with social, emotional, and spiritual growth, creating a well-rounded experience for children 12 months to kindergarten. With flexible class options (choose from 2, 3, 4, or 5 days a week) and enriching extras like Music and Movement, Chapel, and physical education, there is something for every little learner. And do not forget the fun—events like Pajama Day and the “It’s Fun to Pretend Parade” make memories that families remember for years to come.

School hours are from 9:30am to 1:30pm, and parents can rest easy knowing their kids are in good hands. Mount Zion offers a safe, nurturing environment with low teacher-to-student ratios, secure entry systems, and a staff that’s passionate about both teaching and creating a warm, supportive community.

Earning the Best of Gwinnett Award reflects the smiles, milestones, and faith-filled moments Mount Zion delivers every day. Want to be part of something special? Registration for the 2025-2026 school year is open now—but don’t wait too long, spots are filling up fast!

Contact

Phone: 770-972-5014

Address: 1525 Scenic Highway, Snellville, GA 30078

Website: www.mzweekday.com