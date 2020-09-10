Drive-In Theaters: Yes, They Still Exist!

Drive-in movie theaters – a tiny, nearly forgotten fraction of the movie business – are making the ultimate comeback right here in Gwinnett.

Nearly 40,000 screens closed in the US amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and it has left avid moviegoers with less than entertaining weekend plans. Thankfully, communities across the country are adopting the nostalgic 50’s experience and bringing drive-in theaters back and better than ever.

The City of Duluth and Norcross started the trend here in Gwinnett. They started hosting drive-in theaters a while back and it is the perfect weekend outing for families of all ages, or even if you are looking for a cheap date night – it’s free, folks. Doesn’t get much better than that.

They are playing American classics like, Grease, Indiana Jones, and Jurassic Park, which really take you back in time.

Spots are first come first serve, so you better hurry and get signed up! Check out the latest schedule below:

City of Duluth:

September 12 – Duluth Drive-In Theatre featuring Jurassic Park

September 26 – Duluth Drive-In Theatre featuring Space Jam

October 10 – Kids Night at the Duluth Drive-In Theatre featuring Addams Family (2019)

October 24 – Duluth Drive-In Theatre featuring Beetlejuice

Bill Head Funeral Home 3088 Duluth Highway 120, Duluth, GA 30096 @ 8:00 p.m.

City of Norcross:

September 11 – Norcross Drive-In Theatre featuring Indiana Jones

Hopewell Baptist Church 182 Hunter St, Norcross, GA 30071 @ 7:30 p.m.

For more information on registration, visit cityofduluth.com & cityofnorcross.com