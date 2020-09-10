Food Trucks + Craft Beer + Live Music = Weekend Fun in Duluth!

Truck & Tap in Downtown Duluth is no ordinary eatery. They host a different food truck every single day and their selection of local craft beers is constantly rotating, so there’s always something new to satisfy your taste buds! Located right by the stage at Duluth Town Green, Truck & Tap is the perfect spot to get some fresh air on a weeknight or hear live tunes on the weekend while enjoying a tasty meal.

Truck & Tap Duluth opened in 2018 following the success of their two other locations in Woodstock and Alpharetta. They’ve quickly become a local favorite in Downtown Duluth because they offer a fresh concept, friendly atmosphere, and they always have something new to try!

Every day, Truck & Tap offers a rotating list of 20 craft brews on draught from local breweries here in Georgia and all across the US. With IPA’s, lagers, stouts, sours, and more, there’s always something to satisfy everyone’s taste. And there’s just as much variety with the food at Truck & Tap! Throughout a typical week, they host food trucks offering Asian fusion, Cajun, Italian, Latin fusion, BBQ, and Vietnamese cuisine. Want to plan ahead? Truck & Tap always has their food truck schedule and the day’s beer menu available on their website!

Ready to give Truck & Tap a try? Tonight’s food truck is Kajun Asian, offering Creole Cajun Asian fusion! Some of their signature dishes include kimchi fries, fried catfish po-boy, and gumbo.

Truck & Tap is located at 3137 Main St, Duluth, GA 30096. To learn more and check out today’s menu, go to truckandtap.com/duluth/.