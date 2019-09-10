Duluth Honors 18th Anniversary of 9/11 with “A Remembrance of 9/11”

With the 18th anniversary of 9/11 coming up, the City of Duluth and The Dream Keepers present “A Remembrance of 9/11” with guest speakers Kathy Fincher and Rodney M. Cook Jr.

This world tragedy has shaped many of us in so many different ways. Rodney M. Cook is one man who is forever changed by the events of that day. At the remembrance, the Georgia patriot will share how 9/11 reshaped him forever.

“The events of 9/11 changed me forever. Of three close college fraternity brothers, only I am alive today. The tragedy almost took my father-in-law as well. The ramifications of this event will impact the United States for over a century,” said guest speaker Rodney M. Cook Jr.





This event takes place on Wednesday, September 11, and is free to attend. The two-part remembrance will begin at the Dream Keepers monument on Duluth Town Green at 6:30 p.m. as Kathy Fincher, artist and sculptor, shares the story behind Duluth’s 9/11 public art. The second portion will take place at Red Clay Theater at 7:30 p.m. where Cook will share his story.