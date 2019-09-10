It’s Art! Student and Teacher Display Works in Snellville

The art of David Raderstorf and Isaac Alcantar will be shown at the City Hall Art this month beginning this week. There is a reception for the artists from 1 to 3 p.m. September 12, also at City Hall.

“Art leaves a legacy for all to view, long after the artist has departed this earth,” Raderstorf said. “Art is a window into the mind and soul of its maker. The impact is viewed and felt both the artist and the viewer.”

Raderstorf’s Work

Raderstorf said he took early retirement and chose to pursue his art.

“Most of my career was in upper management in the textiles field which required extensive travel around the world,” Raderstorf said. “This provided me the opportunity to discover the designed and color of many diverse cultures. My work today reflects those observations with the use of vivid colors, textures and designs. My art is currently in private and international collections.”

Raderstorf is a signature member of the Georgia Watercolor Society, artist in residence for the Georgia State National Fair, he has held more than 30 solo exhibitions, has been accepted in over 50 art exhibitions at various levels, is a past member of the Norcross Public Arts Commission and the current resident of Kudzu Art Zone in Norcross.

Alcantar’s Work.

Alcantar said Raderstorf has been instrumental in his art career.

“Art reflects my surroundings, culture, and thoughts,” he said. “It is an adventure of discovery that takes me on a journey of exposure using color, texture and subject. Art allows me to express feeling, including one stimulated by living in a new culture.”

In the past year, Alcantar applied to and was accepted into 20 juried exhibitions, including the Kudzu Open Exhibit and the Georgia Watercolor Society Member Exhibition. In February 2018, he received an invitation from the Mexican Consulate to show a solo exhibition.