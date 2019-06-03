Eastside’s Network of Care

SEE ALL STORIES IN THE EASTSIDE SPECIAL SECTION

Eastside Medical Center belongs to the larger HCA Healthcare network, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services. HCA Healthcare is made up of locally managed facilities that include 185 hospitals located in 21 U.S. states and in the United Kingdom. HCA uses its vast clinical knowledge and innovative operating strategies, scale and stability to transform healthcare and help communities thrive. HCA and Eastside Medical Center’s commitment to their community is simple: they stand for accessible, high-quality healthcare, delivered with compassion, integrity and kindness. Above all else, they are committed to the care and improvement of human life.

Eastside Medical Center

Main Campus and 46-Bed ER

1700 Medical Way, Snellville

Eastside Medical Center South Campus and 11-Bed ER

2160 Fountain Drive, Snellville

Eastside Medical Plaza 1 and Medical Plaza 2

On-campus medical office buildings housing primary and specialty care services, Eastside Breast and Diagnostic Imaging Center, and more.

Eastside Urgent Care

Four locations throughout Gwinnett located in Snellville, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, and Grayson.

For urgencies that aren’t emergencies, Eastside Urgent Care offers convenient locations close to home to help fill the gap between primary care and emergency care needs.

Eastside Spine & Wellness Center

Eastside Health Park and Digital Imaging Center in Loganville

3445 Hwy 81, Loganville

Primary and Specialty Care Services as well as digital imaging services including the latest technology for cardiac imaging and 3D mammography

Eastside Medical Group: Six Primary and Specialty Care Practices Throughout Gwinnett County

• Eastside Primary Care

• Eastside Heart and Vascular

• Eastside Surgical Associates

• Neurosurgery Atlanta

• Gwinnett Gynecology & Maternity

• Eastside Behavioral Health Associates

