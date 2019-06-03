R2 KNEE 2 Joins Eastside Robotic Family

SEE ALL STORIES IN THE EASTSIDE SPECIAL SECTION

Eastside Medical Center performs over 500 joint replacement surgeries annually. Recent advances in robotic surgery have given Eastside’s Joint Destinations team a new tool to enhance the surgical experience for joint replacement patients. In August of 2018, Eastside added the MAKOplasty Robotic-Arm System to their robot family, the first robot of its kind to arrive in Gwinnett County. Specifically designed for joint replacement, this system provides each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy.

Name Our Robot Contest: It’s R2 Knee 2! Winner of the Name the Robot Contest Shayda Torab, Crews Middle School student. The robot’s name in R2-Knee2.

At Eastside, the Mako robotic-arm assisted application is used as a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis. Surgeons utilizing this robotic technology have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy, resulting in superior outcomes, less scarring, and the patient’s favorite benefit — a faster recovery time.