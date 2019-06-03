R2 KNEE 2 Joins Eastside Robotic Family

SEE ALL STORIES IN THE EASTSIDE SPECIAL SECTION
Eastside Medical Center performs over 500 joint replacement surgeries annually. Recent advances in robotic surgery have given Eastside’s Joint Destinations team a new tool to enhance the surgical experience for joint replacement patients. In August of 2018, Eastside added the MAKOplasty Robotic-Arm System to their robot family, the first robot of its kind to arrive in Gwinnett County. Specifically designed for joint replacement, this system provides each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy.
At Eastside, the Mako robotic-arm assisted application is used as a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis. Surgeons utilizing this robotic technology have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy, resulting in superior outcomes, less scarring, and the patient’s favorite benefit — a faster recovery time.
“For at least a half-dozen years prior to the surgery, my ability to do the things I wanted was very impaired. I often used a cane just going grocery shopping. I spent a great deal of time just sitting. (After knee replacement surgery utilizing the Mako robot in December 2018), those days are over! Tricia and I love to travel, but for years I was unable to make the most of it due to the pain in my knee. We will be traveling to South America later this year and I look forward to finally being able to keep up with traveling companions and take advantage of all the many wonderful experiences life presents.”
— Clifford Heindel, patient