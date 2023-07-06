Cities are complex, especially if you start looking at them layout wise. You want your business to succeed and location can really impact that! The Downtown Development Authority helps think those things through, diving into the ‘where’ and ‘how’ of new buildings and operations.

The DDA helps conduct transactions that the city might not be able to. They can enter building and construction contracts and utilize financing tools to help boost economic development. Think of it like an economic development tool for the city! The two work together to get things done. A livable and lovable city comes from more than just dreams, it also comes from carefully curated decision making.

With all of the great concerts and activities, Downtown Lawrenceville gets quite a few visitors. Not to mention the college, airfield and hospital that draw a crowd to the city. The Downtown Development Authority is working on how to accommodate the folks who stop by to visit, as well as those who hope to stay awhile!



Join our guests, Barry Mock, Assistant City Manager, and Lee Merritt, Chair of the DDA, as we discuss how Lawrenceville works to get the community engaged and make ideas come to life.

