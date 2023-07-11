Forrestall CPAs: The CPA Firm of Choice

Celebrating our 45th year of serving Gwinnett County and metro-Atlanta, Forrestall CPAs

is one of the oldest still active CPA firms in Gwinnett County, founded by John Forrestall in Forrestall CPAs is one of the largest CPA firms in Gwinnett County with 24 full-time staf

with advanced degrees and 2 administrative staff.



They are so grateful to our clients and friends for voting Forrestall CPAs as the Best of Gwinnett for Accounting Firms for the 15th year. They provide standard tax, accounting and retirement plan compliance services, but their value proposition leads with Advisory Services specifically tailored for you and your future objectives. It’s the top-notch accounting firm you need…based right here in Gwinnett!



Compliance services are traditional services you expect from a CPA and see as a necessity such as annual recurring compliance filings. Advisory services are solutions that are customized to meet both your short term and long term financial goals.





Whether you are an international corporation, a medium or small business owner or an individual looking for assistance with your personal finances, Forrestall CPAs has the expertise and experience to meet your needs. Medium or small business are all businesses that are not publicly traded on the NY Stock Exchange.

Managing partner Jeff Forrestall CPA, CFF, CFE, ABV, CVA, PFS graduated from Buford High School in 1989 and subsequently graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1994 as a Distinguished Military Graduate with a BBA majoring in accounting and graduated from West Virginia University with a Masters in Fraud and Forensic Examination. He has consulted with and advised hundreds of businesses in dozens of industries. He served abroad in the U.S. Army during the war with Afghanistan in 2001 – 2002, as a decorated Commissioned Infantry Officer.



It’s not just about the numbers – Forrestall CPAs is committed to educating their clients

on all things accounting, taxation and finance. They offer a blog on a variety of topics, as well as personalized training for their clients on how to use accounting software and tools. They want to make sure their clients are informed and empowered when it comes to their finances.



Forrestall CPAs is a highly respected accounting firm that provides exceptional service. They are well-equipped to help their clients achieve their financial goals and thrive in today’s ever changing business environment. They were recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as the 6 th fastest growing CPA Firm in metro-Atlanta and recognized by the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce as a recipient of the Top 25 Pinnacle Small Business Award.

They are the CPA Firm to help you and your business move forward financially.

Call 770-945-8382.

Forrestall CPAS

Forrestallcpas.com

info@forrestallcpas.com



5328 Lanier Islands Parkway

Buford, GA 30518