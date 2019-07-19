Elemaster Brings New Manufacturing Facility to Duluth

Partnership Gwinnett joined Elemaster U.S., a global mechatronics services provider, to celebrate the grand opening of a new electronic equipment design and manufacturing facility in Duluth.

The facility is dedicated to the manufacturing of printed circuit board assemblies and turn-key products. The new location currently houses 40 staff members with a planned growth of an additional 20 jobs in 2019 and up to 50 additional jobs by 2020. The site represents a $3M investment that includes manufacturing equipment and advanced multimedia conference rooms used for worldwide customer communications.

Elemaster is headquartered in Milan, Italy, with global locations in Germany, Belgium, France, Romania, Tunisia, China, and India.

“We’re very proud to be the U.S. based operations for Elemaster,” said Nancy Harris, Mayor of the City of Duluth. “They are an excellent company and leader in the high-tech space. We’re excited about the jobs they will bring to our community and look forward to seeing them grow.”