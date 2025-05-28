Ending Summer Hunger, One Family at a Time

The North Gwinnett Co-Op continues to represent what communities can do when they work together. For the past 34 years, the Co-Op has supported individuals, families, and seniors by empowering Buford, Sugar Hill, & Suwanee residents with the tools to help fight hunger—and to build a pathway to self-sufficiency. Services provided include:

Food distribution to more than 18,176 children, 16,646 adults, and 5,275 seniors in 2024 alone. Groceries include pantry staples, fresh produce, milk, and daily bread and dessert donations from Publix.

The North Gwinnett Co-Op assisted over 40,000 families in 2024 and allocated $130,000 to provide housing support.

To meet this record-breaking surge in community need, in 2024 our nonprofit also invested more than $350,000 in groceries and distributed over 500,000 pounds of food.

Through our seasonal giving programs, North Gwinnett Co-Op in 2024 distributed over 1,200 holiday meal boxes and provided Christmas gifts to nearly 891 children and 255 seniors. And in 2024 , our toy drive, supported by local donors and businesses, helped distribute more than 10,500+ toys to children in the community!

Additional support is offered during the Holidays, Spring Break, and summer months.

And this summer, our annual End Summer Hunger Program will allow families to receive groceries twice a month! However, additional funding & financial donations are needed to make this program possible. The pantry needs are updated on our website weekly, found under the “Current Needs” listing. Donations can also be received on the website: northgwinnettcoop.org

The Co-Op is also looking forward to hosting their annual “Book Bag Bash,” this summer. This impactful program is scheduled for Saturday, July 19th. Last year, more than 1,200 children received new backpacks filled with school supplies—double the number distributed in 2024! New book bags and school supplies can be brought to the Co-Op at 4395 Commerce Drive, Buford, or donations can be made on-line. Details listing requirements to apply for the bookbags can also be found on our website, www.northgwinnettcoop.org/.

Lastly, The Second Blessings thrift store, also located at 4395 Commerce Drive, is where community and generosity meet fashion. Our Second Blessings thrift store is an upscale shopping experience with stylish clothing, shoes, accessories, & household décor. And the thrift store’s profits go directly back into the community, helping individuals and families who are struggling to pay for utility assistance and non-narcotic medications (for those merited). For example, in 2024, these efforts allowed our nonprofit to distribute aid to struggling community members.

Donations, with a tax receipt, are always welcome for the thrift store! Questions regarding what is accepted & donation/store hours can be found on our website.