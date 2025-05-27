Loganville’s Summer Soundtrack

You can’t hear beach music without wanting to dance—or at least tap your foot and smile at a stranger. That’s exactly the kind of vibe Loganville’s Town Green was built for, and this summer, it’s delivering!

Kicking things off June 20, the Groovin’ on the Green concert series brings The Embers—yes, those Embers—to downtown. Music starts at 7:30 p.m., but the vibes? They’ll be going all night!

Friday Nights, Redefined!

Forget traffic and overpriced cocktails, cause Loganville’s Groovin’ on the Green series brings the good vibes straight to the heart of downtown. Held on the third Friday of each month through September, these free concerts turn the Town Green (235 Main Street) into a backyard party for the whole city. June’s show kicks off on the 20th at 7:30 p.m. with The Embers, the North Carolina legends behind that unmistakable Carolina beach sound!

Groovin’ on the Green a pretty rockin’ party, so get amped up to enjoy…

Free concerts at Loganville’s Town Green all summer long

Bring your own chairs, coolers, and snacks—or enjoy onsite food vendors!

Beer and wine allowed, so long as you sip responsibly…

Next up in the series lineup will be Platinum Band on July 18!

Southern Songs!

The Embers aren’t new to this—they’ve been spinning out beachside hits since the ’50s, earning a spot in multiple halls of fame and hearts across the Southeast. But their stop in Loganville proves something bigger: you don’t need an ocean view to catch coastal rhythm. All it takes is a warm night, a well-loved song, and a town that knows how to show up.

Make It a Monthly Tradition

Whether you’re swaying to the horns or trying to remember the shag steps your cousin taught you in college, this is the kind of summer night you’ll want to repeat.

And if dancing under the stars isn’t already part of your summer routine, this is your sign to fix that.

For more hometown happenings and toe-tapping events, check out www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment!