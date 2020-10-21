Endless Variations, Endlessly Refreshing

The classic Moscow mile is made with vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice served in a copper mug. It’s a fantastically refreshing drink, and you might choose to stop right there. But your options are practically endless. A mule can be made with many liquors, from gin to bourbon, and each has its charms. The copper mug is also optional, by the way. But it does look awfully cool.

The Classic: Tito’s American Mule

1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

0.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

3 oz ginger beer

Combine all ingredients into chilled copper mug filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

The Gin Gin Mule

1 oz simple syrup

1.5 oz Tanqueray London Dry Gin

0.75 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz ginger beer

Combine syrup, gin and lime juice. Shake and pour over ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a fresh mint sprig and a lime wedge.

Kentucky Mule

1.25 oz Bulleit Bourbon

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

1 top(s) ginger ale

1 wedge(s) lime(s)

Combine bourbon and lime juice. Top with ginger ale and garnish with lime wedge.

Hendrick’s Summer Mule

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

2/3 parts fresh lime juice

1/2 part elderflower cordial

8 mint leaves

1 inch cucumber

Combine everything and top with ginger beer.

