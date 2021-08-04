Engaging in Rich Social Experiences at Everleigh Duluth

Everleigh has introduced a visionary standard of 55+ living and is taking the term “active adult” to an exciting place along the way. Their goal is to provide residents with maintenance-free living in premium apartment homes, while creating endless activities for residents in a similar phase of life.

Active adult living is often understood solely by its guidelines. By encouraging an interconnected community culture, Everleigh Duluth seeks to break the outdated perspective of senior living. Through their EverWell program, active adults can embrace the 7 Dimensions of Wellness – Fitness, Wellbeing, Spirituality, Intellect, Social, Eco-life and Pursuits. By collaborating with like-minded neighbors, welcoming new forms of joy into their lives, and pursuing invigorating challenges of their choosing, residents lead a purpose driven life.

The Lifestyle Coordinator at Everleigh Duluth will be dedicated to filling the community’s monthly calendar with contests, movie screenings, fitness classes, cooking demonstrations, educational seminars and more. From the stimulation of learning to the energizing quality of good-natured competition, events are highly diverse and sure to keep residents engaged.

The emphasis at Everleigh Duluth is fostering an environment where residents can carve out their niches, living every moment well, and with the freedom to take the day on whatever way they see fit. Families can be rest assured knowing their loved ones are benefiting from a broad menu of activity options orchestrated by experienced and friendly team members.

Everleigh Duluth is centrally located in downtown Duluth neighboring the Duluth Festival Center, Parson’s Alley, Publix, state of the art medical facilities like Northside Hospital Duluth, and excellent walkability to shopping, local restaurants and entertainment.

To discover more about Everleigh Duluth’s engaging 55+ lifestyle and book your private hard hat construction tour, be sure to visit their website at EverleighDuluth.com, give them a call at (470) 482-6890 or visit their Welcome Center at The Duluth Festival Center!

You’re Invited!

Dine & Discover with Everleigh Duluth

Where: Downtown Duluth Marriott – 3141 Hill St, Duluth, GA 30096

When: Wednesday, August 18th from 11 am – 1 pm

What: Meet the Everleigh Duluth team, enjoy a delicious lunch and refreshments, listen to an informative presentation about the Everleigh active lifestyle for adults 55 and better. Contact us to RSVP!