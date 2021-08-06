Discover the Standout Small Businesses of Lawrenceville’s Depot District!

With more inventive businesses and restaurants opening, exciting events on the calendar and the long-awaited College Corridor officially open, downtown Lawrenceville continues to make its name as a go-to hub for all things fresh, exciting and fun for the whole family. And one nearby area that reflects this growth and change is the historic Depot District!

Since the late 1800s, this bustling district has played a major role in Lawrenceville’s remarkable economic growth. Located right along the new College Corridor road that connects Georgia Gwinnett College and downtown Lawrenceville, the Depot District is just a seven-minute walk from the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse.

It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a night out with friends, sipping original craft beers from Slow Pour Brewing or Ironshield Brewing! Or get exquisite bouquets from family-owned Tropical Roses for that special occasion or event you have coming up!

In this special episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast, enjoy our roundtable discussion with these three small businesses that have helped shape the beloved Depot District into the growing hub of hospitality and fun it is today! We discussed the district’s fascinating role throughout the city’s rich history, the inspiring sense of community that downtown Lawrenceville businesses share and the Depot District’s bright future ahead!

