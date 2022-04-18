Everleigh Duluth: Welcome to Your Neighborhood!

Gwinnett’s newest 55+ active adult community is officially open, and they’re here to make a statement! With top-notch amenities, an uplifting culture and a gorgeous atmosphere, Everleigh Duluth offers community, accessibility and an endless stream of engaging activities and programs to make your days bright. Plus, the brand-new community is conveniently located in the heart of the vibrant Downtown Duluth, so there’s plenty of wonderful dining, shopping and events to take advantage of!

In today’s special video feature, meet Everleigh Duluth’s friendly, welcoming staff as they show you around the beautiful new active adult community designed to help you or your loved one thrive!