Everything You Need to Know About Voting in the 2020 Election

With the presidential election due in just two months, it’s important to know your right to vote and how to exercise it. We’ve compiled a quick FAQ for anyone considering voting in the near future.

How do I check my voter registration status?

In order to check voter registration status or register to vote, navigate to the State of Georgia’s Online Voter Registration System, and follow instructions.

How do I mail-in ballots?

Before mailing in a ballot, you must be registered to vote and have filled out, signed, and submitted an absentee ballot application by the specified deadline. This can be done online, in-person, by mail, or by fax.

After the application is reviewed by your county elections office, you will be sent a ballot in the mail or online, depending on your circumstances. Fill out your ballot completely according to the instructions provided, then mail the finished ballot to your county election office by Election Day. Please ensure your mail will be sent in time. If you’d like to drop off your ballot, contact your county registrar for available drop-off locations.

For more information regarding the mail-in ballot process, consult the official Georgia Secretary of State’s Office’s page on the process.

How do I check the status of my mail-in ballot application?

Visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter page and log in. Click on the box labeled “Absentee Ballot Request Information” to check your status. If your ballot is rejected, contact your county registrar to get more information.

Where are my polls?

To find election polls near you, log into the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page.

Where are early voting locations?

To find early voting locations near you, log into the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page. Note that some counties may not offer early voting.

Who are my current representatives?

Georgia has two US senators and fourteen US House members total. For a comprehensive list of these representatives and their contact information, click here.

The Georgia General Assembly has 180 representatives. For a list of every representative in the General Assembly for the current session, click here.

The Georgia Senate has 56 state senators and is led by the Lieutenant Governor, who is elected directly by Georgia voters. For a list of every senator in the Georgia Senate for the current session, click here.

While everyone listed above represents Georgia’s people, they may not represent your location specifically. To find who represents you in the state legislature, use Open States’s Find Your Legislator search.

What does a ballot look like?

To view your sample ballot, log into the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.