GCPS Providing Free Meals to Students and Children Through the Rest of 2020

Gwinnett County Public Schools is providing breakfast and lunch to students and any

children below age 19 at zero charge. The United States Department of Agriculture granted federal waiver extensions last week, allowing GCPS to start offering these free meals with the help of the Georgia Department of Education. The free meal program will continue through the remainder of the year, ending on December 31, and is part of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO).



GCPS students attending in-person classes will receive their meals at no charge during

regular meal times. For digital learners and children not enrolled in GCPS, curbside meal

pickup will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm. Both breakfast

and lunch will be provided at each day’s pickup and the meals for Friday will be included

at Thursday’s pickup. 132 schools are offering curbside meal pickup (see list below).

For more details about pick up times and locations, families should check with their local

school.



To ensure meal benefits after this federal waiver expires at the end of the year, families

eligible for the Free & Reduced Meal Program are encouraged to complete the annual

application available on the GCPS website or at nlappscloud.com.

List of 132 GCPS Schools (and their cluster) offering curbside meal pickup: