GCPS Providing Free Meals to Students and Children Through the Rest of 2020

Gwinnett County Public Schools is providing breakfast and lunch to students and any
children below age 19 at zero charge. The United States Department of Agriculture granted federal waiver extensions last week, allowing GCPS to start offering these free meals with the help of the Georgia Department of Education. The free meal program will continue through the remainder of the year, ending on December 31, and is part of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO).
GCPS students attending in-person classes will receive their meals at no charge during
regular meal times. For digital learners and children not enrolled in GCPS, curbside meal
pickup will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm. Both breakfast
and lunch will be provided at each day’s pickup and the meals for Friday will be included
at Thursday’s pickup. 132 schools are offering curbside meal pickup (see list below).
For more details about pick up times and locations, families should check with their local
school.
To ensure meal benefits after this federal waiver expires at the end of the year, families
eligible for the Free & Reduced Meal Program are encouraged to complete the annual
application available on the GCPS website or at nlappscloud.com.
List of 132 GCPS Schools (and their cluster) offering curbside meal pickup:
A
Alcova Elementary School (Dacula)
Alford Elementary School (Discovery)
Anderson-Livsey Elementary School (Shiloh)
Annistown Elementary School (Shiloh)
Arcado Elementary School (Parkview)
Archer High School (Archer)
D
Dacula Elementary School (Dacula)
Dacula High School (Dacula)
Dacula Middle School (Dacula)
Discovery High School (Discovery)
Duluth High School (Duluth)
Duluth Middle School (Duluth)
Duncan Creek Elementary School (Mill Creek)
Dyer Elementary School (Mountain View)
G
GIVE Center East (Alternative)
GIVE Center West (Alternative)
Grace Snell Middle School (South Gwinnett)
Graves Elementary School (Meadowcreek)
Grayson Elementary School (Grayson)
Grayson High School (Grayson)
Gwin Oaks Elementary School (Brookwood)
H
Harbins Elementary School (Archer)
Harmony Elementary School (Mill Creek)
Harris Elementary School (Duluth)
Head Elementary School (Brookwood)
Hopkins Elementary School (Berkmar)
Hull Middle School (Peachtree Ridge)
K
Kanoheda Elementary School (Berkmar)
Knight Elementary School (Parkview)
N
Nesbit Elementary School (Meadowcreek)
Norcross Elementary School (Norcross)
Norcross High School (Norcross)
North Gwinnett High School (North Gwinnett)
North Gwinnett Middle School (North Gwinnett)
Northbrook Middle School (Peachtree Ridge)
Norton Elementary School (South Gwinnett)
R
Radloff Middle School (Meadowcreek)
Richards Middle School (Discovery)
Riverside Elementary School (North Gwinnett)
Roberts Elementary School (North Gwinnett)
Rock Springs Elementary School (Collins Hill)
Rockbridge Elementary School (Meadowcreek)
Rosebud Elementary School (South Gwinnett)
T
Taylor Elementary School (Collins Hill)
Trickum Middle School (Parkview)
Trip Elementary School (Grayson)
Twin Rivers Middle School (Mountain View)
B
Baggett Elementary School (Discovery)
Baldwin Elementary School (Norcross)
Bay Creek Middle School (Grayson)
Beaver Ridge Elementary School (Norcross)
Benefield Elementary School (Discovery)
Berkeley Lake Elementary School (Duluth)
Berkmar High School (Berkmar)
Berkmar Middle School (Berkmar)
Bethesda Elementary School (Berkmar)
Britt Elementary School (South Gwinnett)
Brookwood Elementary School (Brookwood)
Brookwood High School (Brookwood)
Burnette Elementary School (Peachtree Ridge)
F
Ferguson Elementary School (Meadowcreek)
Five Forks Middle School (Brookwood)
Fort Daniel Elementary School (Mill Creek)
Freeman’s Mill Elementary (Mountain View)
I
Ivy Creek Elementary School (Mill Creek)
L
Lanier High School (Lanier)
Lanier Middle School (Lanier)
Lawrenceville Elementary (Central Gwinnett)
Level Creek Elementary (North Gwinnett)
Lilburn Elementary School (Meadowcreek)
Lilburn Middle School (Meadowcreek)
Lovin Elementary School (Archer)
O
Osborne Middle School (Mill Creek)
S
Shiloh Elementary School (Shiloh)
Shiloh High School (Shiloh)
Shiloh Middle School (Shiloh)
Simonton Elementary (Central Gwinnett)
Simpson Elementary School (Norcross)
Snellville Middle School (South Gwinnett)
South Gwinnett High School (South Gwinnett)
Starling Elementary School (Grayson)
Stripling Elementary School (Norcross)
Sugar Hill Elementary School (Lanier)
Summerour Middle School (Norcross)
Suwanee Elementary School (North Gwinnett)
Sweetwater Middle School (Berkmar)
Sycamore Elementary School (Lanier)
W
Walnut Grove Elementary School (Collins Hill)
White Oak Elementary School (Lanier)
Winn Holt Elementary (Central Gwinnett)
Woodward Mill Elementary (Mountain View)
C
Camp Creek Elementary School (Parkview)
Cedar Hill Elementary School (Discovery)
Centerville Elementary School (Shiloh)
Central Gwinnett High School (Central Gwinnett)
Chattahoochee Elementary School (Duluth)
Chesney Elementary School (Duluth)
Coleman Middle School (Duluth)
Collins Hill High School (Collins Hill)
Cooper Elementary School (Archer)
Corley Elementary School (Berkmar)
Couch Middle School (Grayson)
Craig Elementary School (Brookwood)
Creekland Middle School (Collins Hill)
Crews Middle School (Brookwood)
J
Jackson Elementary School (Peachtree Ridge)
Jenkins Elementary School (Central Gwinnett)
Jones Middle School (Mill Creek)
Jordan Middle School (Central Gwinnett)
M
Magill Elementary School (South Gwinnett)
Mason Elementary School (Peachtree Ridge)
McClure Health Science High School (Meadowcreek)
McConnell Middle School (Archer)
McKendree Elementary School (Collins Hill)
Meadowcreek Elementary (Meadowcreek)
Meadowcreek High School (Meadowcreek)
Mill Creek High School (Mill Creek)
Minor Elementary School (Berkmar)
Moore Middle School (Central Gwinnett)
Mountain Park Elementary School (Parkview)
Mountain View High School (Mountain View)
Mulberry Elementary School (Dacula)
P
Parkview High School (Parkview)
Parsons Elementary School (Peachtree Ridge)
Partee Elementary School (Shiloh)
Patrick Elementary School (Mountain View)
Paul Duke STEM High School (Norcross)
Peachtree Elementary School (Norcross)
Peachtree Ridge High School (Peachtree Ridge)
Pharr Elementary School (Grayson)
Pinckneyville Middle School (Norcross)
Puckett’s Mill Elementary School (Mill Creek)
