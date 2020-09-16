Plans for New I-85 Interchange at McGinnis Ferry Rd.

Gwinnett County and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) recently proposed a plan to construct a new full-diamond interchange on I-85 at McGinnis Ferry Road. The project is proposed to be a solution to reduce traffic congestion and lower crash frequency.



GDOT has released details about the plan online and the department is seeking input

from the local community. Postcards with information about the plan will be sent to all property owners in the project footprint. Details about the project and the option to give feedback will remain available online until Oct. 8, 2020. The community’s input will then be reviewed and plans may be revised.



The construction of the new I-85 interchange would occur in two phases. Phase 1 involves widening McGinnis Ferry Rd on both sides approaching the bridge above I-85 and constructing the first half of the diamond – the two south-facing ramps of the interchange. Phase 2 would build the two north-facing ramps, completing the full-

diamond interchange.



This project would be funded with the help of Gwinnett County’s SPLOST program, the state of Georgia, and the federal government.



Find full details about the project and the online form to provide feedback at

https://0013104-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.