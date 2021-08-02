Experience Life University!

The uniqueness of Life University’s campus atmosphere is more easily experienced than depicted in words! We encourage all future students to come witness Life U’s beautiful 110-acre campus for themselves. Register today to experience a campus tour, LIFE Leadership Weekend, Eagle Madness or Master Your LIFE event!

LIFE Leadership Weekends are a wonderful opportunity to visit Life U and learn more about the world’s largest single-campus Doctor of Chiropractic program. These weekends offer an in-depth look at the chiropractic profession and the kind of chiropractic education one will receive at Life U. Students attend from all over the U.S. and outside of the U.S. to participate in this event (held 4 times per year). Throughout the weekend, attendees get to hear from prominent guest speakers, including Life U’s President; talk and network with experienced Doctors of Chiropractic; meet faculty, staff and student ambassadors; tour the University; participate in fun outdoor learning activities; and much more!

Eagle Madness Preview Day is held on Life U’s campus where attendees will spend the day learning about LIFE’s undergraduate degree programs, meeting with faculty and current students, and exploring the campus. Financial Aid, Admissions and Student Affairs representatives will be available to answer any questions. Enjoy lunch compliments of LIFE. Eagle Madness is open to prospective students, counselors, parents and career advisors.

Master Your LIFE includes presentations on each of the University’s graduate degrees (M.S. in Clinical Nutrition, M.S. in Positive Psychology and M.S. in Sport Health Science). The M.S. Positive Psychology degree is exclusively offered online and features two tracks: General Psychology and Coaching Psychology. Five tracks are available for students pursuing the M.S. Sport Health Science degree: Chiropractic Sport Science; Exercise and Sport Science; Nutrition and Sport Science; Sport Injury Management; and Sport Coaching.

In addition to the degree presentations, representatives from LIFE’s Admissions and Financial Aid offices will also share information at Master Your LIFE. Participants will also tour Life U’s campus and meet with students, faculty and staff.

For anyone interested in visiting Life U for any of these events, go to LIFE.edu/VisitLIFE for more information and to register.