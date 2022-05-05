Experience Snellville Unveils Live on the Lawn Concert Series Lineup!

The Towne Green will once again be rocking as Experience presents four free high-energy concerts.

The concerts take place from 6-9 p.m. on the Towne Green in front of City Hall, 2342 Oak Road. Attendees are urged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase.

Queen Nation – a tribute to British rockers Queen – kick off the series May 28. A Memorial Day celebration will take place before the show at 4 p.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial. The image, sound, and stage persona of Queen Nation strives to emulate and recreate the aura of the original legendary rock band Queen. Queen Nation was recognized as “The World’s Greatest Queen Tribute” by Mark Cuban, Ryan Seacrest and AXS-TV. Jenn & JKyle open the show at 6 p.m. The duo are singer/songwriters from Nashville and veterans of Live on the Lawn!

Chi-Town Transit Authority – a tribute to Chicago – takes the stage July 23. Chi-Town Transit Authority is an eight-piece Chicago Tribute band based out of Atlanta dedicated in reproducing the “Chicago” Concert experience. They feature a tight horn section along with the dynamic vocal harmonies that Chicago is famous for and perform all of the familiar and famous songs covering over four decades of steady hits written and recorded by Chicago.

DEPARTURE – the popular Journey Tribute Band – returns to the Towne Green stage Aug. 20. In their 14th year together, DEPARTURE is the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. DEPARTURE replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80s rock super group – Journey. Dressed in the iconic tuxedo jacket, DEPARTURE lead vocalist, Brian Williams, has an amazing singing voice, flawlessly matching Steve Perry’s vocal range and on-stage movements.

Wrapping up the series on Sept 24 is Uptown Funk – a tribute to Bruno Mars. Experience the group with their multitude of international platinum super hits such as “24K Magic,” ”Treasure” and “Uptown Funk”. This group is exciting, fresh, fun and unique…you won’t want to miss it!Reserved tables for eight people are available for $160. Tables are limited to a first-come, first-served basis. You can reserve tables online www.ExperienceSnellville.com under “concerts.”