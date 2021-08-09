Experience the Enchanted Valley: You Can Do Anything from Here!

Young Harris College is a private baccalaureate and master’s degree-granting institution located in the beautiful mountains of North Georgia. Founded in 1886 and historically affiliated with The United Methodist Church, Young Harris College educates, inspires and empowers students through an education that purposefully mingles the liberal arts and professional studies.

YHC has four academic divisions: Fine Arts; Humanities; Mathematics, Science and Technology; and Professional Studies. YHC offers more than 30 majors, and among the most popular are biology, business and public policy, psychology, and communication studies. While most courses are delivered in a traditional face-to-face manner, we do offer select courses online.

Students can also opt in to a 3+2 Dual Degree through which you can earn a bachelor of science in mathematics at Young Harris College and a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering at the University of Georgia. The program includes three years of study at YHC followed by two years of study at UGA. At the end of the five years and after successfully completing all requirements, you will have earned two degrees at the same time!

For those who have already graduated from college and are looking to further their education, we offer a master of arts in teaching, the College’s first graduate program. Designed to provide a pathway to secondary school teaching certification in Georgia, you can choose to become certified in English, history, mathematics, or biology.

We also offer dual enrollment for high school students in Georgia. Young Harris Early College offers the opportunity to take college courses for free. Students earn transferable college credits that also count as high school credits toward graduation. We offer many online courses that satisfy your high school credits at no cost to you.

More than 1,400 students are enrolled in the College’s residential and Early College programs. With a student-faculty ratio of 11 to 1, YHC is skilled in its interest to prepare our students for what comes next—whether that is a career, graduate or professional school, public service, or any number of pathways.

When our students aren’t in the classroom, there are many opportunities to become involved in the campus community. The College is an active member of the NCAA Division II and remains a fierce competitor in the prestigious Peach Belt Conference. Many games take place on campus and always include a cheering student section. The Campus Gate Art Gallery is open to students and community members and features professional artists as well as alumni and current students. The YHC band program hosts an annual high school honor band, weekly concerts, and student-led performances. With over 60 student organizations to choose from, we’ve got a place for you.

For more information, visit yhc.edu.