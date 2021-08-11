Experience the Many Faces of ABAC

A cloudless blue sky painted a gorgeous canvas backdrop above the lake as the coed guided her horse carefully through the green grass on a perfect springtime day.

Members of the jazz band grinned in unison as they realized the magical sound of their instruments meshed in perfect harmony in the gigantic new practice room in the just-opened fine arts building.

The camera never blinked as the student reporter recited his lines with the practiced authority of a veteran newscaster in the upscale television production facility which shined with polished newness on the top floor of the Carlton Center.

These views represent just a snapshot of the appeal of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia, a community of 18,000 once named one of the “100 best small towns in America.”

Affectionately known as ABAC, the bachelor’s degree-granting institution of 4,000 students attracts a populace from 19 states, 24 countries, and 155 of Georgia’s 159 counties. The enrollment also includes students from 53 of Florida’s 67 counties.

The percentage of female enrollment at ABAC reached an all-time fall semester high of 59.4 precent during the 2020 fall term when 2,371 females outnumbered the 1,619 males at the college.

A total of 2,353 of the students are enrolled in one of the 12 bachelor’s degree programs at ABAC which now include Agribusiness, Nursing, Agriculture, History and Government, Agricultural Communication, Biology, Agricultural Education, Writing and Communication, Environmental Horticulture, Business, Natural Resource Management and Rural Community Development.

ABAC also offers associate degrees including the popular Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), which leads to Registered Nurse (RN) certification.

“ABAC has always been known for its friendly atmosphere and a quality education that prepares students for life,” Dr. David Bridges, the longest-serving president in ABAC history, said. “Even during the pandemic, we have not backed off that premise.”

Bridges should know. He is the only ABAC President to have once been a student at the college, and he is also the longest-serving president among the 26 colleges and universities which make up the University System of Georgia.

Student life is special at ABAC with 1,320 students living on campus in ultra-modern apartments with a spectacular view of Lake Baldwin and the open spaces that make up the breathtaking ABAC campus.

Fifty clubs as well as fraternities and sororities cover every angle of student interest at ABAC, and if you can’t find one that fits your personality, check out the campus newspaper, radio station, literary magazine or television broadcast team.

Intercollegiate sports bring action aplenty to the ABAC campus with women’s tennis, soccer and softball and men’s baseball, tennis and golf. ABAC has its own nine-hole golf course nearby and a putting green on campus for students to use. The Golden Stallions and Golden Fillies have won five national championships.

The Foundation Legacy Pool and adjoining Thrash Wellness Center make for a perfect combination whether it’s a sun-splashed Thursday by the water or a rainy late afternoon working up a sweat on a wide-ranging selection of exercise equipment.

The Baldwin Players appear live on stage in Howard Auditorium every semester, and the Jazz Band, Concert Band, Jazz Choir, and Concert Choir blend a mix of old and new tunes with concerts from New York to Europe as well as your hometown in Georgia.

ABAC tuition is reasonable and the atmosphere at this small college in South Georgia is priceless. If you want to make a name for yourself, ABAC is the place.

For more information about enrolling, prospective students can contact the enrollment management office at admissions@abac.edu.