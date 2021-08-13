Make 1st Choice Your First Choice!

Alysia and Greg Allen aren’t just a power couple—they’re also a dynamic duo with deep experience in every aspect of the real estate field who share a passion for making home buying, selling and renovating dreams come true! Over 20 years ago, they co-founded 1st Choice Real Estate Professionals, and they’ve provided their clients with outstanding services in all areas of real estate ever since.

Every day, they enthusiastically tackle a variety of real estate projects from remodeling to leasing to teaching their many real estate students–all while sticking side by side! As they spread smiles and bring excellent service to their clients all across metro Atlanta, it’s crystal clear just how much they love doing what they do!

Enjoy today’s Gwinnett Magazine video feature where we get to know the passionate power couple behind 1st Choice Real Estate Professionals and follow them all over town to see how they do what they do best. Stick around ‘til the end to see one of their recent home renovations—it’s an incredible transformation!

An Exciting Announcement!

1st Choice Real Estate Professionals, located at 925 River Centre Pl in Lawrenceville, is proud and excited to continue to serve our community with the launch of their partnership with eXp Realty and the reopening of their office with a ribbon cutting. Founded by owners, Alysia and Gregory Allen, 1st Choice Real Estate Professionals, eXp is a full-service real estate firm that specializes in helping buyers and sellers with Real Estate Purchases and Sales, Property Management, Maintenance and Rehab as well as Real Estate Education. Although we are in Gwinnett, our services are available to clients throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan area.

R.S.V.P. HERE

For more than 20 years, 1st Choice Real Estate Professionals in Lawrenceville has been providing their clients with outstanding real estate services. Get in touch with them today for more information about their services. Their office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call them at 855-917-3776, visit their website at 1stchoicerep.com or check out their Facebook page.